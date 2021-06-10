" /> Texas Distributes $908 Million – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Distributes $908 Million

33 mins ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $908 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 31.5 percent more than in June 2020. The state bases the allocations on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2021)
Recipient June 2021
Allocations		 Change from
June 2020		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $585.6M ↑32.0% ↑10.6%
Transit Systems $193.8M ↑35.5% ↑6.7%
Counties $53.9M ↑16.7% ↑3.1%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $74.3M ↑29.1% ↑12.0%
Total $907.6M ↑31.5% ↑9.4%

For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

