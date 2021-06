A warning by the operators of the state power grid to start conserving electricity put a lot of Texans on edge. But Thomas Overbye, who heads the Smart Grid Center at Texas A&M, says we don’t need to worry about another epic fail as we saw in February. He’s more concerned by the potential vulnerability of the electric grid to hacking, pointing to the recent cyber attack on a pipeline that runs from Texas to New York. He called that an eye-opener.