A Tarrant County triple murderer, whose execution March was delayed because of the coronavirus, faces his punishment tonight. Forty-six-year old John Hummel was condemned for using a baseball bat to kill his pregnant wife, their daughter and his father-in-law in their Kennedale home in 2009. It was his second try at murder. One of the prosecutors in the case says Hummel had tried to kill the family by attempting to poison them the night before.