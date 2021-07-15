" /> Fatal Crash In Alto – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021

Fatal Crash In Alto

Clint Cooper 11 hours ago

TYLER – At 10:40 yesterday morning, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-69, approximately 4.8 miles south of Alto in Cherokee County. The driver of a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on US-69 in the outside lane. He changed lanes and struck the back of a trailer being towed by a 2018 Kenworth truck tractor.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Rebecca Stone Lindsey, 72, of Alto. Judge Tony Johnson pronounced Lindsey at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was identified as Edward Rhodes, 52, of Nacogdoches. Rhodes was not injured in the crash.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     