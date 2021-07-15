Fatal Crash In Alto

TYLER – At 10:40 yesterday morning, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-69, approximately 4.8 miles south of Alto in Cherokee County. The driver of a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on US-69 in the outside lane. He changed lanes and struck the back of a trailer being towed by a 2018 Kenworth truck tractor.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Rebecca Stone Lindsey, 72, of Alto. Judge Tony Johnson pronounced Lindsey at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was identified as Edward Rhodes, 52, of Nacogdoches. Rhodes was not injured in the crash.