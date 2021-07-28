CANHelp is excited to bring back normalcy this year to the 2021 Hopkins County Back to School Fair. They are working on providing the one-stop destination for all the much-needed services that participants have become accustomed to, as well as the FUN for the families of Hopkins County and Yantis ISD.

This year’s event will be a hybrid indoor/outdoor event that will safely provide students and families with FREE backpacks, school supplies, services, and resources to HAVE FUN and be prepared for the upcoming school year. Last year, we served more kids and families than ever before and we anticipate providing even more in 2021.

To register for backpacks and school supplies or to become a sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, please see the buttons below to learn more.

https://canhelponline.org/2021fair/