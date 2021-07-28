Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Connection

Photography Contest

It’s time for the 6th Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2019 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 2 to August 31. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website.

Stew Fest Market Vendor Call

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! The Chamber is currently accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515

Stew Contest Drink Sales

Every year, the Chamber allows a non-profit organization to sell drinks at the Stew Contest. There are several rules and regulations to follow, but if you are interested in placing your organization’s name in the hat, please call the Chamber. You will be asked to come in and sign an understanding agreement in regard to rules and expectations. Deadline for volunteers is August 31. Once we have all our volunteers in place, we will literally pick one out of a hat and award drink sales to that organization. Please call if you have any questions.

CanHelp Back to School

CanHelp is hosting a Back to School fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the Civic Center. There will be free backpacks and school supplies for low-to-moderate income students (must apply online at canhelponline.org), plus dental screenings, school physicals, health screenings, immunizations and vaccinations, haircuts and food and drinks.

Lunch and Learn

State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton will be in town for a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Registration forms are on our website, so sign up to learn how laws passed (and not passed) by the Texas Legislature will affect your business. Lunch will be provided at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Tickets are $15 for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Thanks for Atmos Energy and Oncor for sponsoring this important luncheon.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for July 14, the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cuttings

Seamless Gutter Experts hosted a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office, 110 Main St., at noon on Wednesday, July 21. They offer sale and installation of gutters for home and businesses.

