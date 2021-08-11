Parolee Arrested in Titus County

Forty-four-year-old Michael F. Villanueva of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a Texas Parole warrant, and Franklin County warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was denied because of the parole violation and he remains in the Titus County jail.
