Parolee Arrested in Titus County

Dave Kirkpatrick 22 mins ago

Michael Fernando Villanueva

Forty-four-year-old Michael F. Villanueva of Mt. Pleasant,  was arrested on a Texas Parole warrant, and Franklin County warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was denied because of the parole violation and he remains in the Titus County jail.

