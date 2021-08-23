Hopkins County EMS earns national recognition for efforts to improve STEMI treatment in Northeast Texas

The American Heart Association presents Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for implementation of quality care for severe heart attack patients

THe Hopkins County EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality

improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that

requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing

through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and healthcare system.

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, M.D., chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee.

“Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack

patient.” Program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for STEMI patients.

“Hopkins County EMS is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Brent Smith, EMS Director. “The

Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

###

About Mission: Lifeline

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline®

program helps hospitals and emergency

medical services develop systems of care that follo