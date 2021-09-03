Friday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Soccer Team

MLB

Friday

Texas at Los Angeles 8:38 pm

Houston at San Diego 9:10 pm

NFL

A new use for cross-dressing. According to Young Money APAA Sports, former Baylor men’s basketball player Mark Vital has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He announced first of the week that he was pursuing opportunities in the NFL and leaving basketball behind.

FIFAWC

American players and the entire U.S. soccer community waited 1,424 days and didn’t win or lose. Instead, it was a 0-0 draw at El Salvador Thursday night in the opener of pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying.

LSC

In its first game in nearly two years, the No. 5 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce football team downed No. 12 ranked Colorado State-Pueblo, 12-6, at the ThunderBowl. It was a windy Thursday night in front of 6,590 fans. The Lions start the season 1-0 for the eighth straight time.

In the first match of the 2021 season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team fell 3-0 to Metro State University-Denver at the Assembly Complex on Thursday night. The Lions are now 0-1 in the season, while the Roadrunners start at 1-0.

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Mt Pleasant doesn’t have to worry about the Sherman Bobcats having an ax on the field tonight. They are looking for their first win after losing the ax for 2021 last week to Dennison in the longest rivalry in Texas that started in 1901. Cory Cain says that’s history, and they’ve turned the lights toward Mt Pleasant at Sam Parker in Mt Pleasant now. You can hear the game on K-Kake 97.7.

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats will be on the road tonight to Lucas with a game against the Lovejoy Leopards. They expect the Leopards to be one of the strongest teams the Wildcats will face this year. The kick-off for tonight’s game is 7:00. The game will be broadcast on STAR Country 95.9, beginning with the pre-game at 6:30.

Thursday

Union Hill 56 – Tyler 7

Friday

6A

Legacy vs. Tyler – big rivalry

5A

Marshall at Longview

Kilgore at Hallsville

Mt Pleasant hosts Sherman

Sulphur Springs at Lovejoy

Lindale at Pine Tree

4A

Canton at North Lamar

Spring Hill hosts Brook Hill

Henderson at Gilmer

Paris at Celina

3A

Pittsburg at Mt Vernon on Star 96.9

Edgewood at Prairiland

Hughes Springs at Harmony

Daingerfield at Tatum

Quitman at Scurry Rosser

Paul Pewitt at Atlanta

2A

Boles at Como-Pickton

Alba-Golden at Big Sandy

Linden-Kildare at Clarksville