Friday’s Sports

MLB
Friday
Texas at Los Angeles 8:38 pm
Houston at San Diego 9:10 pm
NFL
A new use for cross-dressing. According to Young Money APAA Sports, former Baylor men’s basketball player Mark Vital has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He announced first of the week that he was pursuing opportunities in the NFL and leaving basketball behind.
FIFAWC
American players and the entire U.S. soccer community waited 1,424 days and didn’t win or lose. Instead, it was a 0-0 draw at El Salvador Thursday night in the opener of pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying.
LSC
In its first game in nearly two years, the No. 5 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce football team downed No. 12 ranked Colorado State-Pueblo, 12-6, at the ThunderBowl. It was a windy Thursday night in front of 6,590 fans. The Lions start the season 1-0 for the eighth straight time.
In the first match of the 2021 season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team fell 3-0 to Metro State University-Denver at the Assembly Complex on Thursday night. The Lions are now 0-1 in the season, while the Roadrunners start at 1-0.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Mt Pleasant doesn’t have to worry about the Sherman Bobcats having an ax on the field tonight. They are looking for their first win after losing the ax for 2021 last week to Dennison in the longest rivalry in Texas that started in 1901. Cory Cain says that’s history, and they’ve turned the lights toward Mt Pleasant at Sam Parker in Mt Pleasant now. You can hear the game on K-Kake 97.7.
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats will be on the road tonight to Lucas with a game against the Lovejoy Leopards. They expect the Leopards to be one of the strongest teams the Wildcats will face this year. The kick-off for tonight’s game is 7:00. The game will be broadcast on STAR Country 95.9, beginning with the pre-game at 6:30.
Thursday
Union Hill 56 – Tyler 7
Friday
6A
Legacy vs. Tyler – big rivalry
5A
Marshall at Longview
Kilgore at Hallsville
Mt Pleasant hosts Sherman
Sulphur Springs at Lovejoy
Lindale at Pine Tree
4A
Canton at North Lamar
Spring Hill hosts Brook Hill
Henderson at Gilmer
Paris at Celina
3A
Pittsburg at Mt Vernon on Star 96.9
Edgewood at Prairiland
Hughes Springs at Harmony
Daingerfield at Tatum
Quitman at Scurry Rosser
Paul Pewitt at Atlanta
2A
Boles at Como-Pickton
Alba-Golden at Big Sandy
Linden-Kildare at Clarksville