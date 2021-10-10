TORNADO WATCH – Hazardous Weather Outlook

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect through 2 AM tonight. A few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph, and hail up to 3 inched in diameter are all possible. Pay close attention to the weather, and have a way to receive warnings tonight! The threat for tornadoes is higher across North Texas, especially along the Red River.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK Tonight. Scattered to numerous storms are expected to rapidly develop through the evening hours across western North and Central Texas, mostly in a severe squall line before quickly overspreading areas further east through the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and with a few brief tornadoes possible as well, particularly along and north of I-20 and I-30. A few instances of large hail up to quarter or half dollar size will be possible with the most robust severe storms. Monday through Saturday. Storm chances return late Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Some strong storms will be possible along with locally heavy rain. More details regarding the Tuesday through Friday activity should become known by early in the work week.