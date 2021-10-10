Mid America Pet Food Header
TORNADO WATCH – Hazardous Weather Outlook

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect through 2 AM tonight. A few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph, and hail up to 3 inched in diameter are all possible. Pay close attention to the weather, and have a way to receive warnings tonight! The threat for tornadoes is higher across North Texas, especially along the Red River.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK
Tonight.
Scattered to numerous storms are expected to rapidly develop through
the evening hours across western North and Central Texas, mostly in a
severe squall line before quickly overspreading areas further east
through the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.

Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and with a few brief
tornadoes possible as well, particularly along and north of I-20 and
I-30. A few instances of large hail up to quarter or half dollar size
will be possible with the most robust severe storms.

Monday through Saturday.
Storm chances return late Tuesday and continue through the end of the
week. Some strong storms will be possible along with locally heavy
rain. More details regarding the Tuesday through Friday activity
should become known by early in the work week.

