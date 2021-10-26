NLEF Golf Tournament A Big Success

The eighth annual James A. Dawson Golf Tournament, benefiting the North Lamar Education Foundation, was held on Saturday, October 23, at Paris Golf and Country Club. Seventeen four-person teams participated in the tournament. Members of the first place team, sponsored by Loy Dean Clark, were Mike Redus, Bob Long, Loy Dean Clark and Billy Mac Steed. The second place team, sponsored by Eric Blease and Oncall Home Health, was Joel Wofford, Larry Wooldridge, Brandon Williams and Eric Blease. Individual winners included Judy Bankston for Ladies Longest Drive, Craig Corriston for Men’s Longest Drive and Larry Wooldridge for Putting Contest. Proceeds from the golf tournament fund scholarships for graduating seniors at North Lamar. NLEF President Jeri Wooldridge said, “We would like to thank the players, the hole sponsors and all others that donated to make the tournament a success. We appreciate all the support from the community as we raise funds to assist students as they continue their education.” The North Lamar Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship money through donors and fund-raising events for North Lamar seniors. The newest endowed scholarship is the Jana Graves Kennedy Memorial Scholarship. 2021 recipient Melody Huesca is attending Navarro College in Corsicana. Contributions to the foundation may be made through donations, memorials and honorariums, endowments, planned giving or contributing to fundraising events like the golf tournament. Visit the North Lamar website at www.northlamar.net for more information on giving.