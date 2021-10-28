Kristi Hodgkiss has been named the new Director of Public Relations for North Lamar Independent School District. Carla Coleman, who has served in the position since 1999, will retire at the end of the current semester. NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart said, “I am pleased to announce that Kristi Hodgkiss has been chosen as the new Director of Public Relations. She will begin her new role on November 1, 2021. Kristi is well equipped for this position, and I look forward to her building a quality public relations program that continues to promote the success of our students and staff at North Lamar ISD.”

Hodgkiss has taught foreign language and coached speech and debate at North Lamar since 1990. She is a 1986 North Lamar graduate, a 1988 Paris Junior College graduate, a 1990 University of North Texas graduate, and holds a Master’s Degree in Communications from Purdue University, with specializations in Public Relations and Crisis Communication. During her tenure as the debate coach at North Lamar High School, Hodgkiss has coached 23 state champions in debate events and has served in advisory positions at both the state and national levels. She was named 1998 Teacher of the Year for North Lamar and Region 8 and 2014 National Speech, Debate and Theatre Teacher of the Year. Hodgkiss said, “It has been my honor to teach at North Lamar for the past 32 years and I am excited about this new challenge. I look forward to a brand new opportunity to serve the North Lamar community.” In addition to her duties as PR Director, she will continue to coach the speech and debate team.

Hodgkiss and her husband Dennis, a 42-year social studies teacher at North Lamar High School, have three children, Carver (27), Colin (21), and Katie (19) and are life-long residents of Lamar County. She is also the co-owner of Crossroad Acres Ranch in Hopewell. The Hodgkisses are members of Oak Park United Methodist Church.