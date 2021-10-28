Titus County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies are looking to locate and arrest 25 year old Andres Ramirez. Presently, Ramirez, is wanted for a Felony Theft warrant out of Titus County and a Felony Kidnapping warrant out of Franklin County. Ramirez resides in the eastern edge Franklin County however, he frequents Miller’s Cove, Winfield, Mount Pleasant, and Pittsburg and has been known to travel by bicycle.
Tomorrow, August 29th, is his birthday. Let’s help him celebrate his birthday in custody.
If you have information on Ramirez’s whereabouts or movement, please contact either Titus or Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with the information or call 911.