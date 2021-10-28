Titus County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies are looking to locate and arrest 25 year old Andres Ramirez. Presently, Ramirez, is wanted for a Felony Theft warrant out of Titus County and a Felony Kidnapping warrant out of Franklin County. Ramirez resides in the eastern edge Franklin County however, he frequents Miller’s Cove, Winfield, Mount Pleasant, and Pittsburg and has been known to travel by bicycle.