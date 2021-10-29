Friday’s Sports

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers said, “I think we’re a gritty football team,”

NFL

Green Bay (7-1) 24 – Cardinals (7-1) 21

Arizona finally stumbled into a loss, handed to them by the Packers Thursday night. They gave the ball to Green Bay on an interception and ended with a wild finish 24-21 Green Bay.

Sunday

Los Angeles at Houston – Noon FOX

Tampa Bay at New Orleans 3:25 pm FOX

Dallas at Minnesota 7:20 pm NBC

NBA

Thursday

Jazz (4-0) 122 – Houston (1-4) 91

Dallas (3-1) 104 – Spurs (1-4) 99

Friday

Sacramento at New Orleans 7:00 pm

Dallas at Denver 9:00 pm ESPN

MLB

World Series

G3 Houston (1-1) at Atlanta 7:09 pm FOX

HIGH SCHOOL

Pine Tree’s football program has fallen short in its pursuit of a victory the last two weeks, and Mt Pleasant is working on turnovers. Both teams are fighting for District 9-5A Division II’s fourth and final playoff spot. Pine Tree’s quarterback Dakylan Johnson has thrown for 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games this year.

Thursday’s Games

Frankston 34 – Linden-Kildare 12 -Secured a playoff spot

McKinney North 37 – Longview 35

Naaman Forest 30 – Lakeview Central 22

North Garland 45 – South Garland 21

Paris 35 – Wylie East 14

Skyline 24 – North Mesquite 6

Tenaha 42 – Overton 8

Friday’s Games

Athens at Kilgore

Beckville at Big Sandy

Bonham at Howe

Caddo Mills at Quinlan Ford

Chisum at DeKalb

Clarksville at Maud

Community at Farmersville

Como-Pickton at Cooper

Detroit at Boles

Elysian Fields at Waskom

Ennis at Royse City

Forney at Sulphur Springs KSCH 95.9

Fruitvale at Union Hill

Grand Saline at West Rusk

Hallsville at Marshall

Harleton at Hughes Springs KSCN 96.9

Harmony at Arp

Henderson at Mabank

Honey Grove at Alba-Golden

Hooks at Daingerfield

James Bowie at Cumby

Jefferson at New Boston

McKinney Boyd at McKinney

Melissa at Terrell

Mildred at Edgewood

Mineola at Rains

Mt Pleasant at Pine Tree KALK 97.7

Nacogdoches at Texas High

New Diana at Ore City

North Forney at Greenville

North Lamar at Gilmer MIX 107.7

Paul Pewitt at Prairiland

Pittsburg at Spring Hill

Pleasant Grove at Liberty Eylau

Quitman at Troup

Rockwall at Mesquite Horn

Rowlett at Garland

S&S Consolidated at Leonard

Sabine at Gladewater

Sanger at Van Alstyne

Sherman at Tyler

Sunnyvale at Wills Point

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall

Union Grove at Carlisle

Van at Canton

White Oak at Tatum

Whitehouse at Jacksonville

Whitewright at Bells

Winnsboro at Commerce

Wolfe City at Celeste

Wylie at Sachse