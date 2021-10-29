Friday’s Sports

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers said, “I think we’re a gritty football team,”
NFL
Green Bay (7-1) 24 – Cardinals (7-1) 21
Arizona finally stumbled into a loss, handed to them by the Packers Thursday night. They gave the ball to Green Bay on an interception and ended with a wild finish 24-21 Green Bay.
Sunday
Los Angeles at Houston – Noon FOX
Tampa Bay at New Orleans 3:25 pm FOX
Dallas at Minnesota 7:20 pm NBC
NBA
Thursday
Jazz (4-0) 122 – Houston (1-4) 91
Dallas (3-1) 104 – Spurs (1-4) 99
Friday
Sacramento at New Orleans 7:00 pm
Dallas at Denver 9:00 pm ESPN
MLB
World Series
G3 Houston (1-1) at Atlanta 7:09 pm FOX
HIGH SCHOOL
Pine Tree’s football program has fallen short in its pursuit of a victory the last two weeks, and Mt Pleasant is working on turnovers. Both teams are fighting for District 9-5A Division II’s fourth and final playoff spot. Pine Tree’s quarterback Dakylan Johnson has thrown for 1,212 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games this year.
Thursday’s Games
Frankston 34 – Linden-Kildare 12 -Secured a playoff spot
McKinney North 37 – Longview 35
Naaman Forest 30 – Lakeview Central 22
North Garland 45 – South Garland 21
Paris 35 – Wylie East 14
Skyline 24 – North Mesquite 6
Tenaha 42 – Overton 8
Friday’s Games
Athens at Kilgore
Beckville at Big Sandy
Bonham at Howe
Caddo Mills at Quinlan Ford
Chisum at DeKalb
Clarksville at Maud
Community at Farmersville
Como-Pickton at Cooper
Detroit at Boles
Elysian Fields at Waskom
Ennis at Royse City
Forney at Sulphur Springs KSCH 95.9
Fruitvale at Union Hill
Grand Saline at West Rusk
Hallsville at Marshall
Harleton at Hughes Springs KSCN 96.9
Harmony at Arp
Henderson at Mabank
Honey Grove at Alba-Golden
Hooks at Daingerfield
James Bowie at Cumby
Jefferson at New Boston
McKinney Boyd at McKinney
Melissa at Terrell
Mildred at Edgewood
Mineola at Rains
Mt Pleasant at Pine Tree KALK 97.7
Nacogdoches at Texas High
New Diana at Ore City
North Forney at Greenville
North Lamar at Gilmer MIX 107.7
Paul Pewitt at Prairiland
Pittsburg at Spring Hill
Pleasant Grove at Liberty Eylau
Quitman at Troup
Rockwall at Mesquite Horn
Rowlett at Garland
S&S Consolidated at Leonard
Sabine at Gladewater
Sanger at Van Alstyne
Sherman at Tyler
Sunnyvale at Wills Point
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall
Union Grove at Carlisle
Van at Canton
White Oak at Tatum
Whitehouse at Jacksonville
Whitewright at Bells
Winnsboro at Commerce
Wolfe City at Celeste
Wylie at Sachse