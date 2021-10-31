NTCC Fire Academy

The Northeast Texas Community College Fire Academy is now recruiting for its 20th Academy. Since 2002, the program has trained numerous individuals in the fire service.

“It is hard to believe that we have been meeting our region’s need for trained firefighters for 20 years. This program is an asset to our community and is a great opportunity for those interested in fire service,” Lisa York, NTCC Continuing Education Coordinator, said.

The Fire Academy prepares trainees for a career as a firefighter. It is an authorized training facility for structural firefighting under Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP – FDID #107). Trainees who complete the Academy will be eligible for the certification exam given by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

In addition to fire service, emergency medical training is also available through NTCC. This additional certification is available upon completion of the Academy, successfully passing the state practical and written exam, and completing emergency medical training with a minimum of Emergency Medical Responder training or EMT Basic.

Candidates for Fire Academy must be at least 18 years of age (will graduate high school by completion), have completed a high school diploma or GED, pass a drug screen, and have a medical examination.

The program is a six-month program that runs from January through June. Students will be in class Mondays through Thursdays from 6:00-10:00 pm, and every other Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Fire Academy trainees may be eligible for financial aid. Volunteer firefighters are eligible for grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural VFD Assistance (HB2604).

Contact the Continuing Education department for more information at 903-434-8134 or by email: continuinged@ntcc.edu. You can download the application at www.ntcc.edu/fireacademy.