Hopkins County United Way has set its goal this year at $150,000. The money is essential for residents, including abused and neglected children, domestic abuse victims, food, essentials, medical assistance for those less financially fortunate, and enrichment programs for children and the community. The next meeting is Tuesday starting at 9:00 am. You can mail your donation to HCUW Campaign Headquarters at PO Box 735, Sulphur Springs or online via PayPal or debit/credit card by clicking the “Make A Donation” link on the Hopkins County United Way website, https://hcuw.org/, or selecting the Shop Now button on the Hopkins County United Way Facebook page.