Sulphur Springs extend their honor by being one of the 25 cities selected for The Wall That Heals Tour. The wall is home to more than 58,000 replicating the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Veterans and community members got a chance to experience this honorary piece over last weekend, allowing them to reflect and heal. Sulphur Springs will now focus on the next task at hand: their annual Wreaths Across America event, where people place wreaths on the graves of those who served in the armed forces.