cypress basin hospice
U.S. Rep. Eyes Texas AG Office

U.S. Rep. R- Louie Ghomert

According to the Texas Tribune, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, is exploring a run for Texas attorney general, weighing a late entry into the already crowded primary to unseat GOP incumbent Ken Paxton. Gohmert, formerly of Mt Pleasant, announced his plans during an event Tuesday morning in Tyler surrounded by confusion. The Texas Ethics Commission said afterward that it received a new campaign treasurer appointment from Gohmert for an attorney general run, one of the first formal steps someone makes to vie for state office.

