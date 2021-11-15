Hunters Discover Ammo Shortage

Photo Associated Press

COVID-19 pandemic has fueled many shortages. It also makes it difficult for hunters to enjoy the deer rifle hunting season that opened on Nov 6. Hunter Connor Rossow on Thursday was on the hunt for ammunition at the Heart of Texas Shooting Center in Robinson as he prepares for hunting season. With low supply and high demand comes high prices. Stores now have hunting rounds priced at more than $2 each. Texas Game Wardens says despite the shortage, they have not seen a decrease in applications for hunting licenses. They say those who love the sport are finding a way around the lack, some even reloading their ammunition and sometimes using spent cartridges.