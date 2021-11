Beto O’Rourke

Beto O’Rourke is running for governor, challenging Republican Greg Abbott in a clash of two of Texas’ most prominent politicians.

“I’m running to serve the people of Texas, and I want to make sure that we have a Governor that serves everyone, helps to bring this state together to do the huge things before us and get past the small, divisive politics and policies of Greg Abbott. It is time for a change.” O’Rourke said in an interview with The Texas Tribune.