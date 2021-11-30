Hopkins County Chamber Connection 11.30

By Butch Burney

As 2021 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year.

Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Agri-Life Extension Office— P.O. Box 518, SS TX 75483.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Chamber Directory

Work is continuing on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Christmas on Main

Christmas on Main is a Christmas market with vendors selling a variety of Christmas décor, handmade items, floral arrangements, gifts and food items along Main Street.

The market, which is sponsored by Marlene’s Sass and Class and the Downtown Business Alliance, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Parade

The local Lions Club is hosting their 15th Annual Christmas Light Parade, presented by Carriage House Manor, on Friday, Dec. 3. Every entry must be decorated with working Christmas lights. The parade will begin at Buford Park, down Connally Street to the square, north on Church Street and west on Houston Street, ending at Gerald Prim Stadium.

The parade begins at 7 p.m.

Registration is free. To register, pick up an entry form from any Lions Club member or at the Chamber, 110 Main St.

Categories for judging the entries are Large Business, Small Business and Non-Profit Organizations/Churches.

The Lighted Christmas Market will also be going on downtown from 5-9 p.m. Friday.

Christmas in the Park

Christmas in the Park will have its final evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Heritage Park and Museum, 416 North Jackson St. Stop by for Christmas carols, meet Santa and visit all the buildings in Heritage Park.

Blue Santa

Sign-ups are ongoing for the Blue Santa toy program for Hopkins County. Registration can be done online at CanHelpOnline.org. Documents needed for upload are proof of Hopkins County residency, birth certificate or proof of school enrollment for each child ages 1-14, proof of income or proof of SNAP, Medicaid, TANF or CHIPS.

Shanna Martin, the executive director CanHelp, said in just five days, more than 130 families have already registered.

If you would like to donate toys or money, contact Tanner Crump or Angela Price at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. You can also message the Blue Santa/Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Facebook page.

Christmas Concert

The Northeast Texas Choral Society will have their annual Christmas Concert from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Golden Agers Gift Tree

You can adopt a senior citizen through the Golden Agers Gift Tree, Dec. 6-17, by choosing a name off the tree and going shopping with the senior. The tree is located at the Senior Citizens Center, 150 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Miracles Made on Connally Street

Miracles Made on Connally Street is the name of the CASA Christmas Tree Raffle that will be conducted until Dec. 6. The raffle will be held Dec. 8, with all proceeds benefitting the children served by Lake Country CASA.

Tickets are $25 each and each tickets gives you a chance to win one of 12 small decorated Christmas trees.

For more information, call 903-885-1173 or visit CASA at 218 Connally St.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for Dec. 1, Tully Insurance. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

