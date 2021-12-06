cypress basin hospice
Plumber Finds $600,000 In Osteen’s Church

Authorities are investigating whether cash and checks discovered during repair work at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch are the $600,000 stolen from a church safe more than seven years ago. The revived investigation comes after a plumber called a Houston radio station’s morning show during a segment about the most unusual things of value people have ever found and described finding 500 envelopes full of money behind a wall while repairing a leaky toilet at Lakewood church. The church did not confirm the plumber’s account. Still, it said in a statement that crews recently found an undisclosed amount of cash and checks during repair work, and the church is assisting Houston Police with their investigation.

