The Boys & Girls club of the Red River Valley’s 72nd annual auction in memory of Eddie Clement, LV Morrow and Paul Wells will be held Friday, December 10th at 6:00 p.m. at Cottonwood Barn Venue 1158 County Rd. 42200 in Paris If you are unable to attend and would like information on remote bidding or potential donations, contact (903) 784-6360.