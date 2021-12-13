A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 13, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2020-2021.

Frances Spillman addressed the Board regarding safety in the schools. She requested that cameras be placed in ISS classrooms.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 118 was presented to the Board.

Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only:

Director’s Report for November; Head Start Financial Report for November

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2021.

Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.

District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C. Robert Lake reported that the district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best report that can be received.

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Kristin Monk Asst. Superintendent Administration

Brandi Rhudy SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Lisa Barclay Academic Secretary Rowena Johnson Primary

Carrah Griffith SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Chanta Givens SpEd Aide Middle School

Jada Goodson SpEd Aide Middle School

Shealee Morgan 8th Gr English Teacher Middle School

Jordyn Pennington SpEd Aide High School

Amanda McDonald Instructional Aide Austin Academic Ctr

Retirement

Greg Owens AD/Head Football Coach High School

Mary Taylor Academic Secretary Douglass ECLC

New personnel

Nallely Carreon Bilingual Instructional Aide Travis Primary

Destinee Clark SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Jerica Hankins SpEd Aide Middle School

Ryan Feagley SpEd Aide High School

Personnel Change New position/Campus Former position/Campus

Joe Boedigheimer Principal/Middle School Acad. Spec./Middle School

Kimberly Chisom Grade 8 ELAR Teacher/SSMS SpEd Aide/Middle School

Sean Ditto SpEd Teacher/Middle School SpEd Aide/Middle School

Barbara Bloodgood Instr. Aide/Austin Acad. Ctr. SpEd Aide/SS Elementary