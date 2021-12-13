A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 13, 2021.
PUBLIC FORUM
A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2020-2021.
Frances Spillman addressed the Board regarding safety in the schools. She requested that cameras be placed in ISS classrooms.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 118 was presented to the Board.
Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only:
Director’s Report for November; Head Start Financial Report for November
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:
Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2021.
Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.
District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C. Robert Lake reported that the district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best report that can be received.
PERSONNEL
Resignation
Kristin Monk Asst. Superintendent Administration
Brandi Rhudy SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Lisa Barclay Academic Secretary Rowena Johnson Primary
Carrah Griffith SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Chanta Givens SpEd Aide Middle School
Jada Goodson SpEd Aide Middle School
Shealee Morgan 8th Gr English Teacher Middle School
Jordyn Pennington SpEd Aide High School
Amanda McDonald Instructional Aide Austin Academic Ctr
Retirement
Greg Owens AD/Head Football Coach High School
Mary Taylor Academic Secretary Douglass ECLC
New personnel
Nallely Carreon Bilingual Instructional Aide Travis Primary
Destinee Clark SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Jerica Hankins SpEd Aide Middle School
Ryan Feagley SpEd Aide High School
Personnel Change New position/Campus Former position/Campus
Joe Boedigheimer Principal/Middle School Acad. Spec./Middle School
Kimberly Chisom Grade 8 ELAR Teacher/SSMS SpEd Aide/Middle School
Sean Ditto SpEd Teacher/Middle School SpEd Aide/Middle School
Barbara Bloodgood Instr. Aide/Austin Acad. Ctr. SpEd Aide/SS Elementary