A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 13, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2020-2021.

Frances Spillman addressed the Board regarding safety in the schools.  She requested that cameras be placed in ISS classrooms.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 118 was presented to the Board.

Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only:

Director’s Report for November; Head Start Financial Report for November

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2021.

Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.

District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C.  Robert Lake reported that the district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best report that can be received.

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Kristin Monk                            Asst. Superintendent              Administration

Brandi Rhudy                          SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush Primary

Lisa Barclay                            Academic Secretary               Rowena Johnson Primary

Carrah Griffith                         SpEd Aide                               SS Elementary

Chanta Givens                        SpEd Aide                               Middle School

Jada Goodson                         SpEd Aide                               Middle School

Shealee Morgan                     8th Gr English Teacher            Middle School

Jordyn Pennington                  SpEd Aide                               High School

Amanda McDonald                 Instructional Aide                    Austin Academic Ctr

Retirement

Greg Owens                           AD/Head Football Coach       High School

Mary Taylor                             Academic Secretary               Douglass ECLC

New personnel

Nallely Carreon                       Bilingual Instructional Aide                 Travis Primary

Destinee Clark                        SpEd Aide                                           SS Elementary

Jerica Hankins                        SpEd Aide                                           Middle School

Ryan Feagley                          SpEd Aide                                           High School

Personnel Change                New position/Campus                      Former position/Campus

Joe Boedigheimer                   Principal/Middle School                      Acad. Spec./Middle School

Kimberly Chisom                    Grade 8 ELAR Teacher/SSMS          SpEd Aide/Middle School

Sean Ditto                               SpEd Teacher/Middle School             SpEd Aide/Middle School

Barbara Bloodgood                 Instr. Aide/Austin Acad. Ctr.               SpEd Aide/SS Elementary

 

