Jarvis Christian College – News

JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE APPROVED AS A UNIVERSITY,

TO OFFER MASTER’S DEGREES IN 2023

Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian College will offer its first master’s degrees: a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice (MSCJ) in Spring 2023, after receiving approval recently from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The support from SACSCOC sets the stage for Jarvis to move from college to university status if approved by the Jarvis Board of Trustees.

“The approval to offer master-level degree programs is another milestone in the history of Jarvis Christian College,” said JCC President Dr. Lester C. Newman. “I am proud to announce this expansion into graduate degree opportunities to our students. This announcement comes in the same year that we celebrate our 110th anniversary, making it all the more significant and memorable. Jarvis Christian College is moving forward, debt-free, and building momentum for the future.”

Dr. Benson Kariuki, dean of the Jarvis business department, said the program is suitable for business professionals who want to move into leadership roles as administrators or managers.

“This MBA program focuses on ensuring that learners succeed in the marketplace by enhancing their business knowledge, acumen, and leadership skills to make them promotable and employable in new and greater positions,” Kariuki said.

Jarvis’s new Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree is open to students with bachelor’s degrees in any discipline, said Dr. Saliba D. Mukoro, criminal justice professor and special assistant to the vice president for academic affairs, graduate studies specialized accreditation.

“This program will prepare students for a wide variety of career positions in the fields of law enforcement, courts, and corrections,” he said. “The program’s 36 credit hours can be completed between one or two years, depending on the student, and also prepares those students who choose to pursue a doctorate in criminal justice. The program will initiate with an online option and add a face-to-face option within the first few semesters.”

Accreditation provides students confidence that their degrees from accredited institutions have value and live up to their promise of worth in higher education. The mission of SACSCOC is to assure the educational quality and improve the effectiveness of its member higher education institutions in the southern states.

Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) accredits Jarvis Christian College to award the associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. You man direct questions about the accreditation of Jarvis Christian College in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Celebrating 110 years of educating a diverse population of students, Jarvis Christian College empowers students to achieve their career goals through an affordable academic experience that prepares them for today’s global economy. Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, Jarvis Christian College can help. Jarvis develops intellectually, socially, spiritually, and personally with students of all ages. The Jarvis Promise provides them an opportunity to pursue an affordable education within an academically challenging environment yet supportive, nurturing, and responsive to the needs of each student.