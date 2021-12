Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert Sunday evening for a teenaged Collin County girl. Friends last saw 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings and thought someone abducted her. State troopers say she was last seen in Fairview Saturday night. She’s 5′4″, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officers are also looking for her abductor, but there is no description of the individual.