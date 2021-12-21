Tuesday’s Sports

Lights out until Dec 27
NHL
Monday evening, the league announced that the NHL would pause its season on Wednesday, two days before its planned Christmas break. All NHL team facilities will be closed from Wednesday through Saturday as the league tries to weather several COVID-19 outbreaks. However, players are set to report back to team facilities on Sunday and resume daily testing. The NHL schedule resumes on Dec. 27.
Monday
Stars (15-12-2) 7 – Wild (19-9-2) 4
NFL
Monday
Raiders (7-7) 16 – Browns (7-7) 14
Vikings (7-7) 17 – Bears (4-10) 9
Tuesday
Seahawks at Rams 6:00 pm FOX
Washington at Eagles 6:00 pm FOX
NBA
Monday
Bulls (19-10) 133 – Houston (10-21) 118
Oklahoma City (10-19) 102 – Grizzlies (19-13) 99
San Antonio (12-18) 116 – Clippers (16-15) 92
Tuesday
New Orleans host Trail Blazers 7:00 pm
COLLEGE
The City of Waco and Baylor University plan on building a new basketball facility and riverfront expansion. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek says the city has been working closely with Baylor to develop plans for a multi-million-dollar development in the heart of downtown.
The plan is for the “Foster Pavilion” to be built on the other side of Interstate 35 from McLane Stadium off of University Parks Drive between Franklin Avenue and I-35 and become the new home for Baylor basketball.
They canceled a scheduled game between Stephen F. Austin and Jackson State University due to issues with COVID-19. They will not reschedule the game for today.
Monday
Texas A&M-Commerce Women’s Basketball
AM-Commerce 99, Ark.-Fort Smith 86
HIGH SCHOOL
Just days after defeating Gilmer 31-7 for the state championship, China Spring’s head coach Brian Bell is resigning to join the football staff at Baylor. Brian’s brother, Shawn Bell, is currently the Quarterback Coach at Baylor.
Boys
Monday
Avinger 89 – Clarksville 63
Tatum 71 – Jacksonville 52
Tuesday
Harmony at Quitman 2:30 pm
Henderson at Nacogdoches 7:30 pm
Gilmer at Van 11:30 am
Jefferson at Chapel Hill MP 6:30 pm
Lindale at Kilgore 7:00 pm
Marshall at Sulphur Springs 1:00 pm
Ore City at New Diana 6:30 pm
Pine Tree at Palestine 1:30 pm
Texas High at Hallsville 7:00 pm
The Mt Pleasant Tigers open district play at Longview with early games on the slate. The freshmen tip at 11:00 am, JV at noon, and Varsity hits the floor at 1:30.
Girls
Monday
Big Sandy 41 – Avinger 37
Marshall 56 – Sulphur Springs 19
Winnsboro girls show little mercy on Mineola Monday night, reportedly in a lopsided score. Sorry, you’ll have to ask what was on the scoreboard.
Tuesday
Avinger at Big Sandy 11:00 am
Daingerfield at Gladewater 2:30 pm
Hallsville at Texas High 7:30 pm
Harmony at Quitman 1:00 pm
Kilgore at Lindale 3:30 pm
Longview at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm
New Diana at Ore City 5:00 pm