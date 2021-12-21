Tuesday’s Sports

Lights out until Dec 27

NHL

Monday evening, the league announced that the NHL would pause its season on Wednesday, two days before its planned Christmas break. All NHL team facilities will be closed from Wednesday through Saturday as the league tries to weather several COVID-19 outbreaks. However, players are set to report back to team facilities on Sunday and resume daily testing. The NHL schedule resumes on Dec. 27.

Monday

Stars (15-12-2) 7 – Wild (19-9-2) 4

NFL

Monday

Raiders (7-7) 16 – Browns (7-7) 14

Vikings (7-7) 17 – Bears (4-10) 9

Tuesday

Seahawks at Rams 6:00 pm FOX

Washington at Eagles 6:00 pm FOX

NBA

Monday

Bulls (19-10) 133 – Houston (10-21) 118

Oklahoma City (10-19) 102 – Grizzlies (19-13) 99

San Antonio (12-18) 116 – Clippers (16-15) 92

Tuesday

New Orleans host Trail Blazers 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

The City of Waco and Baylor University plan on building a new basketball facility and riverfront expansion. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek says the city has been working closely with Baylor to develop plans for a multi-million-dollar development in the heart of downtown.

The plan is for the “Foster Pavilion” to be built on the other side of Interstate 35 from McLane Stadium off of University Parks Drive between Franklin Avenue and I-35 and become the new home for Baylor basketball.

They canceled a scheduled game between Stephen F. Austin and Jackson State University due to issues with COVID-19. They will not reschedule the game for today.

Monday

Texas A&M-Commerce Women’s Basketball

AM-Commerce 99, Ark.-Fort Smith 86

HIGH SCHOOL

Just days after defeating Gilmer 31-7 for the state championship, China Spring’s head coach Brian Bell is resigning to join the football staff at Baylor. Brian’s brother, Shawn Bell, is currently the Quarterback Coach at Baylor.

Boys

Monday

Avinger 89 – Clarksville 63

Tatum 71 – Jacksonville 52

Tuesday

Harmony at Quitman 2:30 pm

Henderson at Nacogdoches 7:30 pm

Gilmer at Van 11:30 am

Jefferson at Chapel Hill MP 6:30 pm

Lindale at Kilgore 7:00 pm

Marshall at Sulphur Springs 1:00 pm

Ore City at New Diana 6:30 pm

Pine Tree at Palestine 1:30 pm

Texas High at Hallsville 7:00 pm

The Mt Pleasant Tigers open district play at Longview with early games on the slate. The freshmen tip at 11:00 am, JV at noon, and Varsity hits the floor at 1:30.

Girls

Monday

Big Sandy 41 – Avinger 37

Marshall 56 – Sulphur Springs 19

Winnsboro girls show little mercy on Mineola Monday night, reportedly in a lopsided score. Sorry, you’ll have to ask what was on the scoreboard.

Tuesday

Avinger at Big Sandy 11:00 am

Daingerfield at Gladewater 2:30 pm

Hallsville at Texas High 7:30 pm

Harmony at Quitman 1:00 pm

Kilgore at Lindale 3:30 pm

Longview at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm

New Diana at Ore City 5:00 pm