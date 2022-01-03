Texas Water Board Meeting

Texas Water Development Board

Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) notified all of its board meeting on Thursday (Jan 6) at 9:30 am. There are three ways that the public and interested stakeholders may attend.

1) In person at the Stephen F. Austin Building, Room 170, 1700 N. Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701

2) Via GoToWebinar

3) Via AdminMonitor; a recording of the meeting will also be available.

The Board will consider approving financial assistance for water, wastewater, and flood projects. You may view the meeting agenda may on the TWDB’s website.

TWDB Board members and staff will answer questions and accept public comments. If you wish to address the Board, please fill out the visitor registration form and send it to Customer_Service@twdb.texas.gov no later than 8:00 am on Jan 6.