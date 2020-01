The 19th Annual Sweetheart Soiree to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris is coming Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. The Sweetheart Soiree celebrates hope, healing, and justice that can happen when we all come together to protect our children and raises funds and awareness for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris. Sponsorships are available. Call 903-784-5787 tickets and for more information.