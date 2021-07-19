1st Annual Liberty Fun Run

The 1st annual Liberty Syndicate Fun Run is at Paris Harley-Davidson this coming Saturday beginning at 8am. Support Powderly Volunteer Fire Department with multiple event stops, live music and food vendors after run. Lunch is included in the price at the first stop, breakfast burritos and coffee available before the run. Registration is $30.00 a rider and $35.00 with passenger. As a part of the activities, there will be a Powderly VFD Hamburger Supper with Silent Auction from 11 AM – 3 PM at the Fire Station.