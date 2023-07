1st Annual City of Paris ‘Back to School’ event is set for Aug. 5 at the Love Civic Center. More than 30 local vendors have signed up to participate, but more are welcome. Available booth space will easily accommodate a 4- 8 table and have access to electricity. Vendors must supply their own table, chairs extension cords and décor. Those who would like to drop off donations of school supplies can do it at MyPeople’s Beauty Supply at 1245 Clarksville Street in Paris.