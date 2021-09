Tomorrow(Saturday) is a Free First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church on 20th NE in Paris. Serving times 8-9:30 am. Paris Coffee Company will provide the coffee and the meal will include Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Gravy, Hash Browns and Biscuits. First Responders can guess the number of band aids in Mason Jar for $50 prize. There will be a gift for all first responders attending.