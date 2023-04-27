$2.6Million Raised on East Texas Giving Day

Nonprofits in East Texas benefited from the generosity of 5,860 donors during East Texas Giving Day, the region’s recognized day of giving to support local nonprofits.

The online fundraising effort began at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25th, and ended at midnight. Based on preliminary results, donors contributed $2,689,308 to support the causes they care about in 32 East Texas counties.

“East Texas residents stepped in a big way,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation, which host the online event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region. Donors across East Texas responded generously to meet the call. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”

During East Texas Giving Day, nonprofit organizations encouraged their donors and the public to make charitable donations online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org. Donors could choose among 350 participating charities, and make donations starting at just $10. Throughout the day, donations to select nonprofits were eligible to be matched thanks to the generosity of individuals and nonprofit business partners that had already pledged funds to the charities they support. This year, $1.4 million in match was available on the East Texas Giving Day website.

East Texas Giving Day benefited nonprofits of all sizes. Preliminary results show, Northeast Texas Community College Foundation from Titus County with $244,330 raised. Two Smith County charities followed. Bethesda Health Clinic received $159,345, followed by Breckenridge Village of Tyler raising $155,814.

Northeast Texas Community College Foundation also received the most overall donations. Their 206 separate donations helped the nonprofit meet their $7,500 match.

Media sponsors for East Texas Giving Day include: KETK NBC 56 and KFXK Fox 51, KYTX CBS19, KTAL NBC 6, KLTV ABC 7, KTRE ABC 9 serving Lufkin, Jack FM 106.5, KYKX 105.7 of Longview, KVNE 89.5 and KGLY 93.1, KSWP 90.9 and KAVX 91.9, Mix 107.7 and KOYN 93.9 of Paris Texas, KALK 97.7 and KSCN 96.9 of Mt. Pleasant, KISS FM 92.7 Paris, KICKS 105.1 in Lufkin and, Townsquare Media in Texarkana & Lufkin, Tyler Today Magazine, 4 States Living, Texarkana Today, 4 States Magazine and M Roberts Digital. Media sponsors helped publicize giving day with online public service announcements and live broadcasts throughout the day.