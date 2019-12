An elderly woman was treated and released for injuries she received after she was knocked to the ground by two purse snatchers at a Walmart in Rockwall. Shortly after the incident, the suspects were observed using the victim’s credit card and were arrested. 34-year-old David E. Heffner and 29-year-old Jessie James Caston Jr. of Garland are each charged with first degree felony aggravated robbery of an elderly person and are being held under $100,000 bond each.