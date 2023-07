A new $2 billon theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma. The site will be located in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66. American Heartland will consist of a 125-acre theme park within a 1,000-acre development that will also include a large-scale RV park and campground. The Americana-themed environment includes a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as quality food and beverage offerings