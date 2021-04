Sulphur Springs police officer Buddy Williams conducted a traffic stop on I-30 in Cumby at about 12:45 Tuesday morning. A search was conducted and 20 pounds of marijuana was located. The driver, 41-year-old Luis Fernando Discua-Garay of Houston was arrested for possession of more than 5 but less than 50 pounds of marijuana. The vehicle was impounded. Bond was set at $10,000.