TikTok Under Investigation

TikTok.com

There is now a nationwide investigation into the social media site Tiktok.  Last month, Texas opened an investigation into allegations that the social media site was hurting the safety and well-being of kids. Now, California, Florida and a number of other states are also looking into TikTok, too. Bob Sanborn with the Texas-based group Children At Risk says bad behavior is encouraged. There are also allegations that TikTok is enabling human trafficking. President Biden asked congress to ban advertising that targets kids.

