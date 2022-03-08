Lamar County Constable Arrests Woman in Stolen Car, Narcotics

Lamar County Precinct 4 Constable Hunter Sanders observed a stolen vehicle traveling west bound in the 300 Blk of Lamar Ave. Constable Sanders conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Stephanie Lynn Stewart . A search was conducted of Stewart’s property and just under 4g of methamphetamine was located. Constable Sanders placed Stewart under arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Denton County.