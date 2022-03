The teenage suspect in the shooting of two 13-year-old girls in Tyler has surrendered to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. Seventeen-year-old Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey has been charged on five warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds total $900,000. The girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles. The car was being driven by an adult when the shooting happened.