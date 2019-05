The 2019 City of Paris Residential Clean-Up will be held from Saturday, May 18, through Saturday, May 25, from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. The drop-off locations are in the 1100-block of Bonham, at the Depot, and the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Bring your current water bill to unload. Bins will be monitored and maintained by city staff. They cannot accept hazardous materials such as paint, chemicals, or oil, however, batteries and appliances without compressors will be accepted.