2019 CMT Award Winners in Today’s Nashville Roundup

The “CMT Music Awards” Winners

Video of the Year: “Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

Female Video of the Year: “Love Wins,” Carrie Underwood

Male Video of the Year:“Lose It,” Kane Brown

Duo Video of the Year: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Group Video of the Year: “Someone I Used to Know,” Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Video of the Year: “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (at Marathon Music Works),” Ashley McBryde

Collaborative Video of the Year: “Coming Home,” Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels CMT Performance of the Year:”Beautiful Crazy” (from CMT Crossroads), Luke Combs and Leon Bridges

People magazine claims Midland was walking the red carpet at last night’s CMT Awards when lead singer Mark Wystrach got down on one knee and asked the band to be his groomsmen. They accepted after he said, “Jess, Cameron, would you guys officially be in my wedding? Be my groomsmen? And l do everything that I ask because I will be a groomzilla? It’s my wedding.”

Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney tells the website Building Our Own Nashville that getting married has changed the way he and Dan make music. “Both Dan and I got married in 2017 and me having a baby has definitely changed us and the things we write about. We write about what we know. Even though we are both happily married we still write about past experiences we have had. Not everyone is in the same place, a lot of people go through break ups or other experiences, so we write about all of our experiences, not just the highs. Both perspectives help people, which is cool and that’s the beauty of Country music, to tell the stories and not just about love.”

Justin Moore tells Pop Culture Country that he’s still working on keeping his 2019 resolution in tact. “There’s one thing I’m still working on is … cursing. I don’t do it nearly as much as I used to, and I probably do it less than my wife, to be honest with you, but if I could cut that out completely that would be good.”

People magazine claims Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, plan to name their son Luca Reed when he is born. Hayley says, “Luca is a name we loved and it means ‘bringer of light. It also reminds us of Italy, which is one of our happy places!”

Country Fancast claims Chris Stapleton has recorded a song for the ”Toy Story 4” soundtrack called ”The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy”.

Garth Brooks tells Entertainment Tonight that he and Blake Shelton have recorded a song called ”Dive Bar.” “Blake and I are getting ready to release a duet in the summer. He was fun. He came to the studio and just did a good old summertime anthem. It’s called ‘Dive Bar’ and it just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it’s going to be fun.”

Kane Brown tells Entertainment Tonight that he plans to be an overprotective father. “I’m going to be very protective, but I’m going to let her do her own thing. I just hope she plays basketball, that’s all I want. Basketball or softball, some kind of sport, all I’m hoping for.”