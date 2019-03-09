Northeast Texas Community College recently learned that Chesney Davis is one of only 15 students nationwide to be named a 2019 Guistwhite Scholar. The honor comes with a $5,000 scholarship for baccalaureate studies and a commemorative medallion. Winners were selected from among 2,000 applicants nationwide, and their selection was based on academic excellence, leadership accomplishments, and engagement in Phi Theta Kappa programs.

Davis, of Pittsburg, is a Chemical Engineering major and currently serves as a supplemental instructor and tutor in chemistry, calculus, and physics. He was formerly the Phi Theta Kappa Regional Vice President for District III. Davis was also named a Hites Scholar in 2018, which is Phi Theta Kappa’s largest and most prestigious scholarship.

“Chesney is an outstanding role model in so many ways. A brilliant thinker, hard worker, and exceptionally dependable, and his easy-going personality makes him friends everywhere he goes, and he will undoubtedly go far. He helps others both with his successful tutoring but also with his strong character and constant encouragement,” Dr. Melissa Fulgham, NTCC’s lead Phi Theta Kappa Advisor, said.

Davis is the seventh Guistwhite scholar from NTCC in as many years. Previous winners include Emmalea Shaw in 2017, Angelica Fuentes in 2016, Kayleah Cumpian in 2015, Noah Griffin in 2014, Matthew Jordan in 2014 and Isaac Griffin in 2012.

The Guistwhite is the second-highest scholarship offered by Phi Theta Kappa. It is named in honor of the late Margaret and Dr. Jack Guistwhite, who established the first transfer scholarship designated exclusively for Phi Theta Kappa members to Florida Atlantic University in 1975.

“What Dr. Guistwhite started more than 40 years ago has become a transformational force in the lives of PTK members and has resulted in more than 750 colleges and universities designating transfer scholarship for our students,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “It is fitting that we continue to honor our students who excel in scholarship and leadership as Guistwhite Scholars in celebration of Jack and Margaret.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of community college students and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.