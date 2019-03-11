2019 UIL Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams

2019 UIL Boys Basketball State All-Tournament Teams
2019 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament
All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)
Conference 1A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
Hunter Horner, Slidell, Sr., 6-0, Guard
*Slayton Pruett, Slidell, Jr., 6-6, Forward/Center
Aaron Hernandez, Jayton, Jr., 5-10, Guard
Jake Gerber, Nazareth, 6-4, Sr., Guard/Forward
Jerimiah Sargent, Oakwood, Jr., 5-10, Guard
Conference 2A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Jay Buckley, Shelbyville, Jr., 6-0, Guard
Jordan Boykins, Shelbyville, Jr., 6-4 Guard
Jalin Conyers, Gruver, Jr., 6-5, Forward
Cole Ferguson, Shelbyville, Sr., 6-5, Forward
Damion Dunn, Hearne, Jr., 5-11, Guard
Conference 3A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Jerome Rodgers, Dallas Madison, So., 6-1, Guard
Dyeshun King, Dallas Madison, Jr., 5-10, Guard
Bradon Smith, Brock, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Scott Thomas, Brock, Sr., 6-5, Forward
Vincent Iwuchukwu, San Antonio Cole, Fr., 6-10, Forward/Center
Conference 4A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Trae Clayton, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Fr., 6-4, Forward
Jordan Walsh, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Fr., 6-7, Guard/Forward
Kaleb Bannon, Liberty Hill, Jr., 5-11, Guard/Forward
Gage Rieger, Decatur, Jr., 6-0, Guard
JoQuarius Valrie, Houston Yates, Sr., 6-5, Guard/Forward
Conference 5A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*CJ Smith, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 5-9, Guard
Trazarien White, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 6-6, Guard
Rodrigo Soares, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 6-4, Guard
Journee Phillips, San Antonio Wagner, Jr., 6-2, Guard/Forward
Jalen Jackson, San Antonio Wagner, Sr., 5-10, Guard
Conference 6A
Name, School, Class, Height, Position
*Micah Peavy, Duncanville, Jr., 6-7, Guard
Jahmi’us Ramsey, Duncanville, Sr., 6-5, Guard
Calvin Solomon, Klein Forest, Sr., 6-6, Guard
Kharee McDaniel, Klein Forest, Sr., 5-11, Guard
Langston Love, Cibolo Steele, So., 6-4, Guard
*-Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media