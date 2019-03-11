2019 UIL Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams

2019 UIL Boys Basketball State All-Tournament Teams

2019 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament

All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association)

Conference 1A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

Hunter Horner, Slidell, Sr., 6-0, Guard

*Slayton Pruett, Slidell, Jr., 6-6, Forward/Center

Aaron Hernandez, Jayton, Jr., 5-10, Guard

Jake Gerber, Nazareth, 6-4, Sr., Guard/Forward

Jerimiah Sargent, Oakwood, Jr., 5-10, Guard

Conference 2A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Jay Buckley, Shelbyville, Jr., 6-0, Guard

Jordan Boykins, Shelbyville, Jr., 6-4 Guard

Jalin Conyers, Gruver, Jr., 6-5, Forward

Cole Ferguson, Shelbyville, Sr., 6-5, Forward

Damion Dunn, Hearne, Jr., 5-11, Guard

Conference 3A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Jerome Rodgers, Dallas Madison, So., 6-1, Guard

Dyeshun King, Dallas Madison, Jr., 5-10, Guard

Bradon Smith, Brock, Sr., 5-10, Guard

Scott Thomas, Brock, Sr., 6-5, Forward

Vincent Iwuchukwu, San Antonio Cole, Fr., 6-10, Forward/Center

Conference 4A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Trae Clayton, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Fr., 6-4, Forward

Jordan Walsh, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Fr., 6-7, Guard/Forward

Kaleb Bannon, Liberty Hill, Jr., 5-11, Guard/Forward

Gage Rieger, Decatur, Jr., 6-0, Guard

JoQuarius Valrie, Houston Yates, Sr., 6-5, Guard/Forward

Conference 5A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*CJ Smith, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 5-9, Guard

Trazarien White, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 6-6, Guard

Rodrigo Soares, Mansfield Timberview, Sr., 6-4, Guard

Journee Phillips, San Antonio Wagner, Jr., 6-2, Guard/Forward

Jalen Jackson, San Antonio Wagner, Sr., 5-10, Guard

Conference 6A

Name, School, Class, Height, Position

*Micah Peavy, Duncanville, Jr., 6-7, Guard

Jahmi’us Ramsey, Duncanville, Sr., 6-5, Guard

Calvin Solomon, Klein Forest, Sr., 6-6, Guard

Kharee McDaniel, Klein Forest, Sr., 5-11, Guard

Langston Love, Cibolo Steele, So., 6-4, Guard

*-Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media