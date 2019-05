2019 UIL Softball State Tournament Pairings

2019 UIL Softball State Tournament

May 29-June 1, 2019

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin Dee Dillon Softball Field – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (1A Semifinals)

Wednesday, May 29

2A Semifinals

9:00 a.m. Crawford (34-3) vs. West Sabine (31-5)

12:00 p.m. Thorndale (32-5) vs. Windthorst (32-6)

3A Semifinals

3:00 p.m. Hallettsville (36-1) vs. Danbury (29-5)

6:00 p.m. Rains (32-1) vs. Brock (33-6)

Thursday, May 30

4A Semifinals

9:00 a.m. Decatur (29-5) vs. Anna (24-8-1)

12:00 p.m. Huffman Hargrave (36-7-1) vs. Fredericksburg (35-9)

2A & 3A Finals

3:00 p.m. Conference 2A Final

6:00 p.m. Conference 3A Final

Friday, May 31

5A Semifinals

9:00 a.m. Lewisville The Colony (39-2) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (35-4)

12:00 p.m. Angleton (37-2) vs. Forney (36-3)

6A Semifinals

3:00 p.m. Klein Collins (37-2) vs. Comal Canyon (36-7)

6:00 p.m. Katy (35-2) vs. Keller (35-3-1)

Friday, May 31

1A Semifinals (Dee Dillon Softball Field, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor)

11:00 a.m. D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (9-8)

2:00 p.m. Gail Borden County (16-6) vs. Chireno (14-9)

Saturday, June 1

1A, 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

9:00 a.m. Conference 1A Final

12:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final

3:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

6:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup