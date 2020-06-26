" /> 2020 USDA FSA  County Committee Elections – Nominate! – EastTexasRadio.com
2020 USDA FSA  County Committee Elections – Nominate!

The US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency Seeks farmers and ranchers to serve on the local FSA county committee. Now is the time to submit your nomination for the 2020 county committee election.

From June 15 through August 1, you can nominate yourself or a candidate of your choice for your local FSA county committee. Almost anyone of legal voting age participating or cooperating in FSA programs can be nominated.

There’s an increasing need for representation from underserved producers, so I especially encourage beginning, women and other minority farmers and ranchers toget involved.

Download a nomination form today at fsa.usda.gov/elections or request one from your local office. Remember, forms must be postmarked or delivered back to the county office by the August  deadline. Voting takes place this fall. Make a difference in your county and lead your FSA.

