DALLAS – October 26, 2022 – It’s time to hang up Big Tex’s old boots and design a new pair! The 2023 Big Tex Boot Design Contest officially kicks off today, October 26, 2022. In 2019, Big Tex got a brand-new pair of custom Lucchese boots, designed by previous contest winner Katie Sauceda of Keller, Texas, and now he wants to give another loyal Fair fan the opportunity to design his next pair that he’ll debut at the 2023 State Fair of Texas.

In 2019, the contest was narrowed down to 10 designs, with Sauceda’s design coming in as the top choice. As the first-place winner, Sauceda received the opportunity to work with the State Fair of Texas and Lucchese Bootmaker to put the finishing touches on her boot design before her design was brought to life on Big Tex’s size 96 boots. While these boots are very special to Big Tex, he’s ready to refresh his wardrobe with a whole new pair. The 2023 Big Tex Boot Design Contest, presented by Lucchese Bootmaker, gives Fair fans the chance to design the biggest, best-known pair of boots in the Lone Star State.

It’s time to get creative and submit your best design. All you need to do is draw, paint, or illustrate your design on the templates provided at BigTex.com/DesignMyBoots and submit them with an entry form to the State Fair of Texas. The winning design will be announced on March 2, 2023. Who knows? It just might be yours.

The contest opens today, October 26, 2022, and the deadline is January 31, 2023, so get to designing! All entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to be considered.

About the State Fair of Texas

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2023 exposition runs September 29 through October 22 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

About Lucchese

Texas-based Lucchese is a legendary bootmaker and iconic brand of the American West. Applying the same craftsmanship principles and techniques since 1883, Lucchese artisans use only the finest leathers and unrivaled materials to construct boots of exceptional quality, comfort, fit, and style. For more information, visit lucchese.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.