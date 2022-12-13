2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships Now Available

The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. They mailed out sponsorship invitations last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals.

They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, although they changed the names to go with the theme. For example, for a $30,000 sponsorship, known as Diamonds and Denim, several marketing opportunities are included: five 100 for $100 tickets and twenty Gala tickets. Sponsorships range from $30,000 to $1,000, including tickets for the event.

The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Popular activities such as Heads or Tails and 100 for $100 will be back again!

Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They wanted the theme they selected to reflect the uniqueness of Hopkins County. Stilettos and Stetsons encompass the farming and ranching heritage and the urban delights offered in the area, including the performing arts, global businesses, and quality shopping and dining experiences.

Through the years, the Foundation raised over $4M to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County. These are offerings that a rural hospital would typically not have available.

A limited number of Individual tickets will be available in February.

For more information about sponsoring the 2023 Lights of Life Gala, contact the Foundation at kayla.price@christushealth.org or 903-438-4799.

Last year, they elaborately decorated the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala. It followed the theme of Under the Big Top. The 2023 Gala will be equally festooned!

