2023 PJC Homecoming King and Queen Crowned

As part of Paris Junior College’s 99th Homecoming festivities, the 2023 King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the men’s basketball game. Chosen were Caydence Gonzalez and Oscar Hernández Lesage.

Invited to be part of the crowning ceremony was 1998 PJC Homecoming Queen LaKeysha Brown, who joined Director of Student Life Kenneth Webb in crowning the King and Queen. Brown was presented a special commemorative award celebrating the 25th anniversary of her crowning.

Gonzalez, the daughter of AnnaLissa and Jesus Gonzalez, is a 2022 graduate of Lee High School in Midland, Texas. She is a returning member of the Women’s Soccer Team and a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. She was named 2023 NJCAA Academic All American Third Team and to the PJC President’s and Dean’s Lists. Gonzalez plans to transfer to a four-year university and pursue a degree in nursing.

Hernández Lesage is a 2022 graduate of Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, Florida. He is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and is the son of Oscar Hernández and Karla Lesage. A returning member of the Men’s Soccer Team, he served as captain this year. He was named 2023 NJCAA Academic All American First Team, and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. He plans to become a professional soccer player, attend a four-year university and graduate with a degree in software engineering.

Also featured during halftime was the call for all Dragon athletic alumni to come down to center court to be recognized. Past baseball and men’s basketball Dragons were featured, including 2023 Distinguished Alumni Richard “Stubby” Clapp, who serves as first base coach for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Other members of the PJC 2023 Homecoming Court included:

Osvaldo Arellano, son of Alejandra Arellano and Leobardo Luna, is a 2022 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School. He is a second-year member of the PJC Men’s Soccer Team where he plays center back. Arellano will attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in kinesiology and then a master’s degree with plans to become a head coach.

Jackson Braun, son of Tracy and Patrick Braun, is a 2022 graduate of Cypress Christian High School in Spring, Texas. He is a returning member of the PJC Baseball Team which won the Regional Championship last year and the national 2023 NJCAA Academic Team for Baseball. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society, and was named 2023 NJCAA Academic All American Second Team and to the PJC President’s and Dean’s Lists. He plans to continue playing baseball at a four-year university and getting a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing.

Mya Jones, daughter of Kim Thompson, is a 2022 graduate of Franklin High School in Seattle, Washington. She is a returning player on the Women’s Basketball Team, and a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. After PJC, Mya plans to continue her playing career at a four-year university and then pursue a coaching career in women’s basketball.

Eva Vogt, daughter of Carla Vogt and Mark Vogt, is a 2022 graduate of Paris High School. A returning member of the Women’s Soccer Team, she is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. She was named 2023 NJCAA Academic All American First Team and to the PJC President’s List. She plans to transfer to Southeastern Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in occupational therapy.