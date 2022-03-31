Court Upholds Amber Guyger’s Sentence

Former Officer Amber Guyger

Texas’s highest criminal court has declined to reconsider former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger’s murder conviction, effectively upholding the sentence and exhausting the appeals process.

It marks the latest setback in a string of appeals Guyger’s lawyers have filed since she a court sentenced her to ten years in prison in 2019 for the murder of Botham Jean. Guyger fatally shot Jean in his Dallas apartment in September 2018 after she walked into the unit, mistakenly believing it was her own. Instead, she claimed she thought Jean was an intruder. With the appeals process exhausted, Guyger will continue serving her ten-year sentence in Mountain View State Prison in Gatesville. She will be eligible for parole in 2024.