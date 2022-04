Dulce Ortiz

A woman in Texas has been charged with bribery after authorities said she tried to bribe a deputy with sexual acts during her arrest. Constable Mark Herman in Harris County said in a Facebook post that Dulce Ortiz, 21, was taken into custody initially for her involvement in a car crash Wednesday. The constable reports while he was transporting Ortiz to jail, she attempted to bribe a male deputy by offering sexual acts and cash in exchange for being let go.